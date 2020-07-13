Phase 3: Tampa Bay Lightning begin training camp after coronavirus pause

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – While the circumstances surrounding the remaining games in the 2020 NHL season have completely changed, for better or for worse, the Tampa Bay Lightning appear to be the same. The same players with the same coach and the same goals skating in the same arena.

The reporters, on the other hand, had to remain in a specific spot inside Amalie Arena on Monday morning. They wore their masks and they stayed socially distant. But, aside from those elements, the practice felt like a normal practice.

The Lightning skated in two groups on the first day of training camp Monday. The training camp is Phase 3 of the NHL’s Return to Play Plan.

After the two week camp, the teams will travel to two hub cities, either Edmonton or Toronto, to start competing for a Stanley Cup.

The Lightning will face the Washington Capitals in Toronto on Aug. 3.

