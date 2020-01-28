Petition calls on NBA to change logo in honor of Kobe Bryant

Sports

by: Alexa Mae Asperin

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Following the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, hundreds of thousands have signed a petition circulating online calling on the NBA to change its logo to honor his legacy.

Bryant died Sunday along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.

The group was flying to a basketball tournament for Bryant’s Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks.

“With the untimely and unexpected passing of the great Kobe Bryant please sign this petition in an attempt to immortalize him forever as the new NBA Logo,” creator Nick M wrote on the Change.org petition.

He added that he hoped ” … our dream does come true and we are able to see Kobe Bryant engraved into the NBA Logo.”

The petition had garnered more than 800,000 signatures and counting Monday.

CNN reports the current NBA logo – which features the silhouette of Los Angeles Lakers’ Jerry West – has been used since 1971.

Following Bryant’s death, the NBA released a statement saying it was “devastated by the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter.”

“For 20 seasons, Kobe showed us what is possible when remarkable talent blends with an absolute devotion to winning. He was one of the most extraordinary players in the history of our game with accomplishments that are legendary … But he will be remembered most for inspiring people around the world to pick up a basketball and compete to the very best of their ability,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said.

Bryant spent two decades with the Los Angeles Lakers, earning 5 NBA titles, two Olympic gold medals, and being named MVP of the NBA Finals twice during his career.

He retired from the NBA in 2016.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Search underway for mother missing for over a week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Search underway for mother missing for over a week"

Rep. Bell says she "articulated wrong" when she called for a school board member to be removed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rep. Bell says she "articulated wrong" when she called for a school board member to be removed"

Customers say they paid thousands for remodeling and got nothing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Customers say they paid thousands for remodeling and got nothing"

Boat fire injured owner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boat fire injured owner"

Remembering Kobe Bryant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remembering Kobe Bryant"

Anthony Parker on the passing of Kobe Bryant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Anthony Parker on the passing of Kobe Bryant"

Crash kills 2 near Tampa airport; driver faces DUI manslaughter charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash kills 2 near Tampa airport; driver faces DUI manslaughter charge"

'Imagine Clearwater' hopes and concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Imagine Clearwater' hopes and concerns"

Hillsborough Sheriff's Office releases video footage moments prior to dog shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough Sheriff's Office releases video footage moments prior to dog shooting"

Dog dies after being shot by Hillsborough Co. deputy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dog dies after being shot by Hillsborough Co. deputy"

Deputies: 1 dead, another in critical condition after stabbing in Zephyrhills

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputies: 1 dead, another in critical condition after stabbing in Zephyrhills"

Deadly Zephyrhills stabbing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deadly Zephyrhills stabbing"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss