Report: Patriots QB Cam Newton tests positive for coronavirus

Cam Newton

ARCHIVO – En esta fotografía del 27 de octubre de 2019, el quarterback de los Panthers de Carolina Cam Newton en la banca durante la segunda mitad del partido de la NFL contra los 49ers de San Francisco, en Santa Clara, California. (AP Foto/Ben Margot, Archivo)

TAMPA (WFLA) — The New England Patriots’ starting quarterback Cam Newton has tested positive for coronavirus, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter reported the news Saturday morning. He said the Patriots have been doing “mass testing and re-testing” and say there is no further spread of the virus on the team.

Newton will not play in the team’s game Sunday vs. the Super Bowl champion Chiefs, Schefter said. The team released a statement saying they will follow the NFL’s guidance regarding the trip to Kansas City.

“The health and safety of our team, as well as our opponent, are of highest priority,” the organization said.

The Patriots backup quarterbacks are Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham.

