Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore tests positive for coronavirus, Wednesday’s practice canceled

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The New England Patriots have canceled their practice on Wednesday after a third player has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to reports.

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero posted on Twitter that cornerback Stephon Gilmore has contracted COVID-19.

#Patriots star CB Stephon Gilmore has tested positive for the coronavirus and the team isn't expected to practice today, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 7, 2020

Gilmore, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, played in Monday night’s game in Kansas City.

Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore has tested positive for COVID-19 and the team has canceled its Wednesday practice, first reported by NFL Network and confirmed by ESPN. pic.twitter.com/dIPOpc4mCg — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 7, 2020

According to NFL insider Field Yates, the Patriots now have Gilmore, quarterback Cam Newton, and practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray on their COVID-19/reserve list.

Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore has tested positive for COVID-19, as @TomPelissero reported.



So, for now, the Patriots have QB Cam Newton, CB Stephon Gilmore and practice squad DT Bill Murray on their Reserve/COVID-19 list. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 7, 2020

Head coach Bill Belichick was supposed to hold his scheduled 8:30 a.m. press conference, but that has been postponed to a later time.

The Patriots are set to face the Denver Broncos Sunday at 4:25 p.m.

