Patrick Mahomes’ classmate predicts Super Bowl win back in high school yearbook

by: Mintie Betts

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK/KFOR) – The Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl wins was none other than spectacular for East Texas fans.

It’s even more special for those who knew Patrick Mahomes from his hometown and predicted his greatness early on.

One social media post is going viral on Facebook from a former classmate that predicted the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win back in 2014.

“It was absolutely amazing because first off you’ve got a guy you grew up with,” said Shaw.

Shaw’s known Mahomes most of his life and even played basketball with him in high school. He said no matter what sport he’s played, Patrick has always succeeded at it.

“He’s got that work ethic that he’s going to succeed, and he’s also the kind of guy that you root for, he’s one of the best guys you’ll ever meet, so all of that together is just kind of, most people back in Whitehouse just kind of felt, whatever he wants to do, he’s going to be able to do,” said Shaw.

Shaw admitted he didn’t remember the yearbook quote until someone reminded him of it and the prediction came true.

“Someone had sent me a picture of the yearbook a couple weeks back after they made the super bowl and so that was another reason I like, I also really hope they win because this would be awesome to be able to say, ‘Hey I predicted this back in 2014, six years ago that he would win a super bowl’ before even got to Tech and started playing or any of that,” said Shaw.

