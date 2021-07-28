LIVE: What to watch Wednesday morning at the Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (NBC Olympics/AP) — Each day of the Tokyo Games, NBC Olympics will provide a rundown of the biggest athletes and the biggest events to watch across a variety of sports. Every single event can be streamed live on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app, and many can also be seen on the television networks of NBC. For even more events, visit the Olympic schedule page to find listings for specific sports or TV networks.

Katie Ledecky faces a rematch with Ariarne Titmus in one of her two events for the day, gymnasts compete in the men’s individual all-around final and medals are awarded in rugby and basketball 3×3. Here’s what to watch on Day 5 of the Tokyo Olympics.

SWIMMING

Swimming Heats

Start Time: 6 a.m. ET

TV Channel: USA

Coverage of the swimming finals begins at 9:30 p.m. on NBC.

MEN’S RUGBY

Jerry Tuwai’s Fijians are within one victory of back-to-back Olympic gold medals in a sport that’s intrinsically part of life in their Pacific island nation. Trying to stop them will be a New Zealand team already assured of winning its first men’s rugby sevens medal of any kind. Fiji beat Argentina 26-14 in the semifinals to set up a night final against a New Zealand lineup that overpowered 2016 silver medalist Britain 29-7. Argentina and Britain will face off for the bronze medal. South Africa and the United States will meet to determine who finishes fifth.

Medal Matches

Start Time: 4:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: USA

BASKETBALL 3X3

Despite being upset by Japan in the final game of the round robin, a 6-1 record was enough for the U.S. women to secure their spot in the semifinal round of the inaugural basketball 3×3 tournament. On the final day of 3×3 at the Tokyo Olympics, they’ll compete in the semifinals against France at 4 a.m. and then head to either the gold medal game or the bronze medal game.

Semifinals

Start Time: 4:00 a.m. ET

Bronze and Gold Medal Games

Start Time: 7:45 a.m. ET

Women's Gold: 8:55 a.m. ET Men's Gold: 9:25 a.m. ET



MEN’S GYMNASTICS

The U.S. men finished fifth in the team event on Monday but look to rebound in the individual all-around. Three-time Olympian Sam Mikulak and newly minted U.S. all-around champ Brody Malone are the only two Americans competing in the event.

Look to the current world all-around champion Nikita Nagornyy as the gold medal favorite just two days after helping ROC capture the men’s team event. He scored a 15.166 on the parallel bars and never dipped below a 14.366 on any apparatus during that competition.

Men’s Individual All-Around Final