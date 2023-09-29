TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Get ready, City of Lights! Aileen Hnatiuk will be taking her talents to Paris next summer.

The WFLA sports reporter will work alongside a group of Nexstar reporters to provide live coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympic Summer Games, slated to run Jul. 26, 2024 to Aug. 11, 2024.

It will be the third time in history that Paris has hosted the Games. The French capital previously hosted the Olympics in 1900—four years after the inaugural modern games—and in 1924. But next year’s games will be different. It’s the first time the event will not take place in a stadium. Instead, it will be held in the heart of Paris, along the Seine River, which runs through the city.

This will be the first time Hnatiuk, a native of Weeki Wachee Springs, will cover the Olympics. You can follow Aileen on Facebook, Instagram and X, formerly Twitter, for updates on her trip.