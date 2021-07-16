Ugandan athlete missing from training camp in Japan amid coronavirus concerns

Olympics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Olympic Rings float on a barge at Odaiba Marine Park as Tokyo prepares for the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 16, 2021. The pandemic-delayed games open on July 23 without spectators at most venues. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

TOKYO (AP) — Local officials are searching for a Ugandan athlete who went missing in western Japan.

The case is raising questions over Japanese organizers’ oversight of Olympic participants amid local coronavirus concerns.

The missing 20-year-old man was training as part of the nine-member Ugandan team in Izumisano, Osaka prefecture, city officials said.

Teammates realized the athlete was absent around noon Friday when his saliva test sample was not delivered and they found his hotel room empty.

The pandemic-delayed Olympics begin on July 23 despite mounting concern about Tokyo’s upsurge of infections. The host city on Friday reported 1,271 cases.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss