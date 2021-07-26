U.S. knocked out of men’s team archery in quarterfinals; South Korea wins

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 26: Brady Ellison of Team United States competes in the Men’s Team quarterfinals on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field on July 26, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

(NBC Olympics) — The United States men’s archery team — comprised of Olympic veteran Brady Ellison, Jack Williams and Jacob Wukie — was eliminated from competition in the quarterfinals on Monday in Tokyo.

The team lost 5-1 to Japan, which went on to claim the bronze medal.

Monday’s loss marks the second early exit in a team competition for Ellison at these Games. On Saturday, he and Mackenzie Brown, the No. 2-seeded mixed team, also lost in the quarterfinals. The world No. 1 Ellison, 32, will have one last shot at winning a medal in Tokyo when he competes individually later this week.

The U.S. women’s team, which qualified third out of the ranking round, was also eliminated in the quarterfinals.

The South Korean team of Oh Jin-Hyek, Kim Woo-Jin and Kim Je-Deok claimed the gold medal in the men’s team event, defeating Taipei 6-0. That included a perfect 60-for-60 second set.

Je-Deok and An San also won the first-ever mixed team archery event, defeating the Netherlands. South Korea leads the historical Olympic medal count ranks in archery with 42 total, 26 of them gold, and is now two individual wins away from sweeping archery at a second consecutive Olympics.

Japan defeated the Netherlands 5-4 after a shootout to round out the podium.