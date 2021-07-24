Team USA officials confident against Olympic competition and COVID-19 threat

TOKYO (WFLA) — The 2020 Olympic Games are officially underway after a year-long delay, and there’s a lot of excitement as the competitions are now in full swing.

Top members of the U.S. Olympics and Paralympic Committee said Team USA is ready.

“We have an amazing team,” said Rick Adams, USOPC chief of sports performance. “We’re ready to execute on our plans that are in support of the athletes, many of whom this is a lifetime endeavor for them.”

Not only are athletes taking part in their toughest competition, they’re faced with the threat of catching the coronavirus.

Dr. Jonathan Finnoff, USOPC chief medical officer, expressed confidence in the games. Because of the COVID-19 protocols in Tokyo, he said out of 600 Team USA athletes, more than 80 percent are vaccinated.

“The vast majority of the team has filled out health histories, and within that, we do ask vaccination status. And as of today, it’s 83 percent,” Finnoff said.

Although emotions have been mixed emotion surrounding the games, USOPC leaders believe they can be pulled off at a time it may be needed most.

“I have every hope and expectation that by the end of the games and by the end of the Paralympics, we will say, ‘boy did we need that,'” said Susanne Lyon, president and chair of the USOPC