Erriyon Knighton, of the United States, reacts after his semifinal of the men’s 200-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough High School’s Erriyon Knighton will compete in the men’s 200-meter track final at the Tokyo Olympics Wednesday morning.

The 17-year-old Tampa native is youngest Olympic track competitor for the United States.

He advanced to the finals on Tuesday after finishing first in the second heat of the 200-meter run with a time of 20.02 seconds.

Knighton will run in the men’s final 200-meter race Wednesday morning at 8:55 a.m.

