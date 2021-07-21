Soccer players kneel to start new era of Olympic activism

Australia players pose for a group photo with an indigenous flag prior to women’s soccer match against New Zealand at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

TOKYO (AP) — Soccer players at the Olympics have taken a knee before kickoff in their matches on the first day of action at the Tokyo Games.

It started before Britain’s game against Chile in Sapporo. An hour later, it was the American and Swedish players in Tokyo taking part in united, unprecedented gestures against racism by teams at an Olympics.

Long restricted by the International Olympic Committee, such protests within limited parameters are now permitted at the Games inside the field of play.

The U.S. lost 3-0 to Sweden and Britain beat Chile 2-0.