Simone Biles withdraws from 2 more Olympic events

TAMPA (WFLA) – American gymnast Simone Biles has pulled out of the individual competitions in vault and uneven bars, according to USA Gymnastics.
USA Gymnastics announced in a tweet on Friday evening that Biles will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether to compete in the finals for floor exercise and balance beam.
Biles, 24, withdrew from the women’s team contest after the first rotation on vault Tuesday, citing her mental health and the adverse impact of the immense pressure she is facing to perform at these Games. Her decision drew an outpouring of support from athletes and celebrities from around the world.
The women’s floor final is on Monday and the beam final on Tuesday.