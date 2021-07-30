Simone Biles withdraws from 2 more Olympic events

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 28: Simone Biles of Team United States watches the Men’s All-Around Final on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

TAMPA (WFLA) – American gymnast Simone Biles has pulled out of the individual competitions in vault and uneven bars, according to USA Gymnastics.

USA Gymnastics announced in a tweet on Friday evening that Biles will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether to compete in the finals for floor exercise and balance beam.

After further consultation with medical staff, Simone Biles has decided to withdraw from the event finals for vault and the uneven bars. She will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether to compete in the finals for floor exercise and balance beam. pic.twitter.com/kWqgZJK4LJ — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) July 31, 2021

Biles, 24, withdrew from the women’s team contest after the first rotation on vault Tuesday, citing her mental health and the adverse impact of the immense pressure she is facing to perform at these Games. Her decision drew an outpouring of support from athletes and celebrities from around the world.

The women’s floor final is on Monday and the beam final on Tuesday.