Simone Biles pulls out of women’s Olympic gymnastics team final; Russia wins

Simone Biles, of the United States, stumbles as she lands on the vault during the artistic gymnastics women’s final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Simone Biles is out of the women’s Olympic gymnastics team final in Tokyo. The Russian Olympic Committee won the gold medal.

According to USA Gymnastics, Biles withdrew from the competition due to a “medical issue.”

Biles competed in Team USA’s first rotation on vault, bailing out of her Amanar and scoring a 13.766 for a 1.5 twist. She was then seen walking off the floor with her bag and a trainer.

Biles was originally slated to compete on uneven bars in the second rotation, but Jordan Chiles, originally sitting out on the apparatus, was subbed in. Biles returned to the arena before the U.S. competed and hugged her teammates.

Official statement: "Simone Biles has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue. She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions."



Thinking of you, Simone! pic.twitter.com/QA1GYHwWTv — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) July 27, 2021

In qualification, the 24-year-old Biles became the first woman since 1992 to advance to all six possible Olympic finals — the team final, individual all-around final and vault, floor, beam and uneven bars final. Though she led the all-around ranks, Biles was uncharacteristically shaky and nearly missed out on beam final entirely.

The Russian gymnasts posted a team score of 169.528, ahead of the U.S. in second place at 166.096. Great Britain won bronze.

This is a developing story and will be updated.