Emma Weyant, of United States, smiles after her heat for the women’s 400-meter Individual medley at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

TOKYO (WFLA/AP) — Sarasota native and Olympic athlete Emma Weyant is headed to the women’s 400 individual medley final after a lead performance Saturday.

The 19-year-old Weyant landed the first spot with a time of 4:33:55. In comparison, defending champion Katinka Hosszu of Hungary, the oldest swimmer, landed in seventh in 4:36.01.

Weyant will compete Saturday night during NBC Primetime, which airs on News Channel 8 at 8 p.m. EDT. You can also watch the medley on by going to the NBC website.