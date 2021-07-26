Men’s volleyball: Team USA comeback bid stopped by ROC

Olympics

by: NBC Olympics

Posted: / Updated:

Dmitry Volkov, of the Russian Olympic Committee, spikes the ball during the men’s volleyball preliminary round pool B match between United States and Russian Olympic Committee at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

(NBC Olympics) — The Russian Olympic Committee’s team improved to 2-0 in men’s volleyball when it held back a spirited Team USA comeback on Monday.

The United States, led by Matt Anderson, entered the match off a 3-0 defeat of France but found itself down 2-0 after 25-23 and 27-25 sets.

The Americans snapped into the match with a spirited 25-21 win in the third set and looked set to force a fifth when it opened up a 19-15 lead on the ROC in the fourth.

But the Russian Olympic Committee’s team rallied to get 10 of the next 14 points available and claimed a 25-23 win.

Taylor Sander joined Anderson in leading the Americans with 14 points won each, but Russia had three players in double digits: Dmitry VolkovEgor Kliuka, and Maxim Mikhaylov.

The Americans will next face Tunisia before matches with Brazil and Argentina.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss