Meet Bobby! Clearwater Marine Aquarium seahorse named after local Olympic hero Finke

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The father seahorse rescued by a Good Samaritan and taken in by the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, who then gave birth to many babies, has officially been named by CMA fans.

The male seahorse was found floating in the surf and a CMA veterinarian confirmed the animal had “an over-inflated swim bladder and released the trapped air,” according to the aquarium.

A few days after, while under observation from veterinarians, the seahorse gave birth… in the hundreds!

The aquarium took nominations for the name of the father seahorse on its website and fans agreed on the name in honor of Clearwater’s Olympic hero, Bobby Finke.

On Saturday, Finke won his second gold medal of the Olympics in the men’s 1,500-meter freestyle race.

Finke also won the 800-meter freestyle.

The father and the babies remain in the care of the aquarium, but as the baby seahorses grow, they will become candidates for release.

Due to the ongoing red tide bloom in the Tampa Bay area, releases for animals are under consideration due to water conditions.