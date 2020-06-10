IOC to open talks about easing protest ban at Olympics

GENEVA (AP) — During a global wave of demonstrations against racism, the IOC says it’s opening talks that could let athletes make stronger protests at the Olympic Games.
Only five months ago the Olympic body strengthened its ban on political statements by specifying that gestures such as taking a knee or raising a fist on a medal podium remain prohibited.
The Olympic body’s public stance eased slightly Wednesday when its president Thomas Bach said the in-house athlete committee would “explore different ways” how opinions could be expressed.
Bach says he opposes what he calls “potentially divisive demonstrations.”
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- Tampa Bay elections supervisor waiting for Gov. DeSantis to take action to protect upcoming elections
- PSTA bus driver tests positive for COVID-19
- ‘We shot him multiple times’: Polk deputies kill man accused of stabbing mother in chest
- Ford recalls roughly 2.5 million vehicles over door latch, brake problems
- Florida unemployment failures highlighted in U.S. Senate hearing