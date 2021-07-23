How to watch surfing at the Tokyo Olympics

Carissa Moore, from the United States, rides a wave during a training session at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Tsurigasaki beach in Ichinomiya, Japan. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

(NBC Olympics) — Surfing is set to make its Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games beginning on July 24 (Eastern Time), but the schedule is still subject to change.

The surfing schedule is dependent on expected wave conditions. While the norm for some Olympic sports is to postpone competition in case of bad weather, surfing is known to postpone competition if better conditions are expected later on. If conditions allow, competition can be completed in just four days, but it is possible that more time will be required. Competition will take place over four days between July 24 and August 1. 

When competition does get underway, NBC will livestream every minute of it. Carissa MooreCaroline Marks, Kolohe Andino and John John Florence are set to represent the United Sates. 

How to stream Olympic surfing

Note: all streaming coverage on NBCOlympics.com can also be streamed in the NBC Sports app. 

DateEventsHow to Stream
7/24*Men’s Round 1 (6 p.m. ET)NBCOlympics.com
 Women’s Round 1 (9:20 p.m. ET)NBCOlympics.com
7/25*Men’s Round 2 (12:40 a.m. ET)NBCOlympics.com 
 Women’s Round 2 (2 a.m. ET)NBCOlympics.com
 Women’s Round 3 (6 p.m. ET)NBCOlympics.com
 Men’s Round 3 10:45 p.m. ET)NBCOlympics.com
7/26*Men’s Quarterfinals (6 p.m. ET)NBCOlympics.com
 Women’s Quarterfinals (8:20 p.m. ET)NBCOlympics.com
 Men’s Semifinals (10:45 p.m. ET)NBCOlympics.com 
7/27*Women’s Semifinals (12 a.m. ET)NBCOlympics.com
 M/W Bronze Medal Matches (7 p.m. ET)NBCOlympics.com
 M/W Gold Medal Matches (8:30 p.m. ET)NBCOlympics.com

*Subject to change

