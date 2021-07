How to watch skateboarding at the Tokyo Olympics

Nyjah Huston, of the United States, trains during a street skateboarding practice session at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

(NBC Olympics) — Skateboarding is making its Olympic debut in Tokyo, and NBC will livestream every minute of it.

The men’s street competition — featuring World No. 1 Nyjah Huston — kicks things off on Saturday, July 24 (Eastern Time), then women’s street follows on July 25. Competition continues with women’s park — including 13-year-old Sky Brown — on August 3, then concludes with men’s park on August 4.

Find full TV listings for archery and any other Olympic sport on the full TV schedule.

How to stream Olympic skateboarding

Note: all streaming coverage on NBCOlympics.com is also available in the NBC Sports app.