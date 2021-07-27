‘He’s our champion no matter what’: Clearwater Olympic swimmer Bobby Finke competes in Tokyo Tuesday

Bobby Finke competes in the men’s 1500-meter freestyle final during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA)— On Tuesday morning, Clearwater Olympian Bobby Finke will jump in the pool at the Olympic qualifiers in Tokyo and show the world if he has what it takes to bring home the gold.

Finke’s parents say the 21-year-old spent most of his swimming career at North Shore Aquatic Complex in St. Petersburg.

Finke is swimming the 800-meter-freestyle Tuesday. To put that in perspective, the pool at North Shore is 50 meters long, so that is like swimming from one end to the other 16 times.

The Clearwater native went to Countryside High and is now senior swimming at the University of Florida.

At 21-years old, he stands just over 6 feet tall. His nickname from childhood is “Wildman.”

“Because he’s not afraid to do anything,” said his dad Joe Finke.

“The lifeguards would say Bobby is coming, we have to put another lifeguard in the chair! haha,” his mother, Jeanne Finke said.

The Finkes say their son started swimming before the age of 1 and began competitively swimming at 6 years old.

Bobby’s sisters Summer and Autumn, also love swimming. In 2016 all three siblings went to the Olympic Trials.

After Bobby arrived in Tokyo, he received a video of his friends and family members chanting his name. Aside from that, they’re trying to let him live in the moment.

“Try not to bother him at all. We say good night, I love you,” his father said.

Joe said he is excited and nervous and hopes Bobby performs his best. His mother, Jeanne is mostly concerned about the situation outside the pool.

“I’m worried about the team as a whole with covid and the leak throughs. I just want him to be happy and do the best he can. Everything else is icing on the cake as far as I’m concerned,” she said.

If Bobby makes it through the 800 free qualifiers Tuesday morning, he’ll advance to the finals on Wednesday.

Finke is also competing in the men’s 1500 freestyle qualifiers a few days later.

“He’s my champion no matter what!” said Jeanne.

“As I tell others – making the team is the ice cream sundae, the finals are the whipped cream on top, getting a medal is a cherry on top of the sundae!” said Joe.

More importantly than being a good swimmer, his parents say he’s a good person.

“He does not brag, he’s not boastful. He’s confident in himself, he knows what he can do, what he has-do, and he’s willing to do it,” said Joe.

Bobby’s mom is watching at home with his sisters

We’ll be with his dad who is watching poolside from North Shore Pool because he’s a swim coach for St.Pete Aquatics.