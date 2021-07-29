Gibbs High School Olympian Trayvon Bromell remembered for hard work and generosity

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla (WFLA) – Trayvon Bromell is one of Pinellas County’s athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympics. This is his second Olympics, as he competed back in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Bromell was a star athlete at Gibbs High School, where he became the first high school student to run the 100-meter dash under 10 seconds, with a time of 9.99. He was also named the 2012-2013 Gatorade National Boys’ Track and Field Athlete of the Year.

“We are so proud of him,” said Assistant Principal of Athletics and Activities, Mike Machado.

But besides Bromell’s athletic achievements, he’s remembered for his hard work and generosity.

“Ever since I have been here, we communicate often, and mostly its him making sure the track team has what they need and all the other students at Gibbs have what they need,” added Machado.

Machado tells 8 On Your Side that Bromell is active with his Alma Mater, serving as an inspiration to the students and purchasing something the school needs every year. Last year, he bought new hurdles for the track and field team.

“He really puts his heart into his community and into the school and we couldn’t be more proud of him,” said Machado.

Machado said he along with the rest of Gibbs High School will be cheering on Bromell as he competes for this weekend in the track and field events.