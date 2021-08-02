Tampa native Erriyon Knighton advances to 200M semifinals

Erriyon Knighton finishes in third during the final in the men’s 200-meter run at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

TOKYO, Japan (WFLA) — Tampa native 17-year-old Erriyon Knighton is one step closer to achieving his Olympic dream after finishing first in his qualifying heat in the Men’s 200 meters.

Knighton finished with a time of 20.55, easing to the finish line with plenty in the tank. The Hillsborough High School star will run in the first of three semifinals at 7:50 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

The top two finishers in each heat and next 2 fastest qualifying times overall advance to the final Wednesday at 8:55 a.m.

Knighton is the youngest male track Olympian since Jim Ryun in 1964.

In June, he ran the 200-meter race in 20.11 seconds, breaking a record previously set by Usain Bolt in 2003.

