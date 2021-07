Robert Finke, of the United States, swims in a heat of the men’s 800-meter freestyle at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Clearwater Olympian Bobby Finke finished third in the qualifying heats for the men’s 800 meter freestyle event at the Tokyo Olympics.

Finke finished the race in 7:42.72, behind Ukraine’s Mykhailo Romanchuck (7:41.28) and Germany’s Florian Wellbrock (7:41.77).

He is set to advance to the final, which will take place at 9:30 p.m. ET on July 28.

Finke will also compete in the qualifying heats for the 1500 meter freestyle on July 30. The finals are scheduled for Aug. 1.