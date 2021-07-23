Day 1: What to watch Friday night, Saturday morning at the Tokyo Olympics

Fireworks illuminate during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP)

Each day of the Tokyo Games, NBC Olympics will provide a rundown of the biggest athletes and the biggest events to watch across a variety of sports. Every single event can be streamed live on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app, and many can also be seen on the television networks of NBC. For even more events, visit the Olympic schedule page to find listings for specific sports or TV networks.

(NBC Olympics) — After a day of celebration and ceremony, the Olympics open with a packed slate of competition, where the first medal of the Games is on the line in women’s air rifle, the U.S. women’s soccer team looks to get their first win of the Games, basketball 3×3 makes its Olympic debut and swimming gets underway with preliminary heats.

Here are the big events, listed in chronological order, to follow on the first full day of competition at the Tokyo Games.

Primetime on NBC

Celebrate the official start of the Tokyo Olympic Games by watching NBC’s Primetime broadcast of the Opening Ceremony. This broadcast will include special coverage of Team USA and athlete interviews not seen in the live show that was aired on Friday morning.

Tokyo 2020 Opening Ceremony

Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Men’s Gymnastics

Gymnastics competition opens up with men’s qualifying on Saturday. This qualifying session will set the field for the team final, all-around final and event finals.

For qualifying, athletes have been split into three different subdivisions, and the U.S. gymnasts — Brody Malone, Sam Mikulak, Yul Moldauer, Shane Wiskus and Alec Yoder — are part of the third and final group. Their subdivision starts at 6:30 a.m. ET, and in addition to the primary coverage of qualifying, the option of a special Team USA Tracker will also be available for viewers.

Subdivision 1

Start Time: 9 p.m. ET

Subdivision 2

Start Time: 1:30 a.m. ET

Subdivision 3

(includes the United States)