Players take the knee before the FA WSL soccer match between Everton Ladies and Manchester City Women at Walton Hall Park Stadium, Liverpool, England, Sunday Dec. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

LONDON (AP) — The British women’s soccer team plan to take a knee before kickoff at the Tokyo Olympics.

The players have been performing the anti-racism stance over the last year and the IOC relaxed its rules this month to allow Olympic athletes to make gestures of protest in their field of play at the Tokyo Games.

Britain coach Hege Riise says, “We were all united in our decision to continue doing whatever we can to raise awareness of racism and discrimination.”