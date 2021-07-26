American beach duo Claes/Sponcil tested in Olympic debut

Olympics

by: NBC Olympics

Posted: / Updated:

Kelly Claes, left, of the United States, and teammate Sarah Sponcil react during a women’s beach volleyball match against Latvia at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

TOKYO (NBC Olympics) — Tested under pressure in their Olympic debut Monday, the U.S. duo of Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil responded like seasoned vets.

Roaring back from a big third-set deficit, Claes/Sponcil ripped off the final six points of the match to beat the Latvian duo of Tina Graudina and Anastaija Kravcenoka in a Pool D preliminary.

“I was definitely nervous at the beginning,” Sponcil told NBC.

It didn’t show, as the newcomers captured the first set, 21-13. Latvia evened things up with a tremendous defensive effort in the second set, 21-16, and jumped out to an 11-9 lead before Claes/Sponcil turned it around.

“It’s for sure been a wild ride,” offered Claes, who started playing with Sponcil in 2019. “But I wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss