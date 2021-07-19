3rd Olympic athlete tests positive in Tokyo days before 1st game

Olympics

The Olympics rings stand outside the Narita International Airport on July 10, 2021, in Narita, near Tokyo. Japan’s massive security apparatus for the upcoming Summer Olympics is raising complaints that the nation, during the weeks of the Games, will look more like authoritarian North Korea or China than one of the world’s most powerful, vibrant democracies. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

TOKYO (AP) — A third athlete at the Olympic Village in Tokyo has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Czech Republic team says beach volleyball player Ondřej Perušič was taken to isolation at a hotel.

Perušič’s infection was confirmed seven days before his opening game which is now at risk. The Czech team says it will try to postpone the fixture.

Two players were reported positive on Sunday from the South African men’s soccer which has its first game Thursday against Japan.

Twenty-one members of the South African soccer delegation face extra monitoring as close contacts.

