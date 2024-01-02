Former world champion cyclist Rohan Dennis is reported to have been charged in connection with the death of his wife, Olympic cyclist Melissa Hoskins, who died after being struck by a vehicle while riding in the Australian city of Adelaide.

Australian media reports said Dennis has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, endangering life and driving without due care. The reports said he has been bailed to appear at the Adelaide Magistrates Court in March.

“33-year-old Medindie man has been arrested and charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving without due care and endangering life,” Police chief Rob Papworth told the media on Monday.

FILE – Gold medal winner Rohan Dennis of Australia poses with his medal after the men’s cycling individual time trials at the Commonwealth Games in West Park, Wolverhampton, England, on Aug. 4, 2022. Dennis was reported to have been charged in connection with the death of his wife, Olympic cyclist Melissa Hoskins, who died after being struck by a vehicle while riding in Adelaide. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira, File)

South Adelaide Police said emergency services were called to an address in Medindie, an Adelaide suburb, around 8 p.m. Saturday, following reports a woman had been struck by a vehicle.

Police said the woman, later identified as Hoskins, suffered serious injuries and died after being transported to the Royal Adelaide Hospital.

PARIS, FRANCE – FEBRUARY 19: The Australia team of Annette Edmondson, Ashlee Ankudinoff, Amy Cure and Melissa Hoskins celebrate with the gold medals won in the Women’s Team Pursuit Final during day two of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships at the National Velodrome on February 19, 2015 in Paris, France. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Hoskins, 32, competed for Australia at the London and Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Dennis won gold medals in the team pursuit at the 2010 and 2011 World Championships and was world time trial champion in 2018 and 2019.

He won silver in the team pursuit at the 2012 London Olympics and bronze in the road time trial at the 2020 Tokyo Games. He also is a stage winner at the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and Spanish Vuelta.

Dennis retired from cycling last year. He and Hoskins were married in 2018.