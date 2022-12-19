TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Before the Buccaneers met up with the Bengals on Sunday, Bucs’ quarterback Tom Brady made a comment about the Bengals defense that “struck a chord.”

A week before the game, Brady stated that Cincinnati’s defense was “fairly tough” on his Let’s Go! podcast. Following the Bengals’ come-from-behind win at Raymond James Stadium, a few Bengals players didn’t hesitate to remind Brady of his comments.

The Athletics’ senior writer Paul Dehner Jr. posted a video on Twitter where Bengals’ cornerback Eli Apple can be heard calling Brady an “old man.”

“The future’s now, old man,” Apple said as he ran into the locker room from the field.

Cincinnati’s defensive tackle B.J. Hill decided to join in as well. “We’re fairly tough on defense,” Hill said. “Remember that, alright?”

As if defeating the Bucs 34-23 wasn’t enough to make their points, both players continued to repeat Brady’s word choice of “fair” in the locker room while talking to the media to really nail it in.

NBC Affiliate WLWT5’s sports reporter Olivia Ray shared a video of Apple saying Brady wasn’t “good enough to win.”

“[Brady was fairly okay, but not good enough to win,” Apple told the media. Hill continued by telling reporters, “our fairly tough defense came in and played our butts off in the second half.”

Dehner Jr. posted on Twitter stating that he thought he heard the phrase “fairly tough” used 73 times in the Bengals defensive locker room. “Yeah, that comment struck a chord,” he added.

Despite starting strong in the first half, the Bucs crumbled with Brady being responsible for four turnovers, allowing the Cincinnati team to pull ahead in the second half.

Ultimately, the Bengals took over Raymond James Stadium and stunned the Buccaneers leaving them with a 6-8 record, which marks Brady’s first-ever season with eight losses.

The Bengals also spoiled Brady’s 89-0 record when leading by 17 or more points at home, the Cincinnati team dropped him down to 89-1.

Even after a few rough weeks with a blowout 35-7 loss against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 14, the Buccaneers are still at the top of the NFC South with the Carolina Panthers (5-9) closing in.

Tampa Bay will continue their season with a Christmas night game against the Arizona Cardinals. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. in Glendale.