NTT INDYCAR Series begins 2022 season on streets of St. Petersburg

PALMETTO, Fla. (WFLA) – The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg has had a string of back-to-back winners since 2015. If Colton Herta can win again on Sunday, he’d become the 4th-straight driver to go back-to-back on the streets of St. Pete.

In 2015 and 2016 it was Juan Pablo Montoya, followed by Sebastian Bourdais in 2017 and 2018 and Josef Newgarden in 2019 and 2020.

Meanwhile, Alex Palou is looking to begin his quest to repeat as the INDYCAR Series Champion.

“I think we still have to show up and do it again,” Palou said. “Because otherwise, we’ll just be 2021 champion. I want to be the current champion every year. In order to do that we have to always keep performing like we did last year.”

Veteran driver Scott Dixon, while he’s won six INDYCAR Series Championships, is still looking for his first win on this street course.

“Every year I hope it’s that year (to win in St. Pete),” Dixon said. “I think it’s maybe my 14th race here? Something like that– or 15th. So hopefully at one point. I’ve led the race many times and whether we’ve missed on strategy or I’ve crashed myself or taken out of it. We’ve had plenty of podiums here. It was great to finish 2020 winning the championship here, which was definitely a highlight for myself but hopefully we can find that top spot.”

Sunday marks the 12th time the INDYCAR season will begin in St. Petersburg, and it’s still the only race in the series in the state of Florida.