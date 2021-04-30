No-hitter helps USF head softball coach reach 1,000th win

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – He did it.

Ken Eriksen, the head coach of the softball team at the University of South Florida, recorded his 1,000th win on Friday afternoon when the Bulls defeated East Carolina University by a score of 5-0.

HE DID IT — 1,000 wins for Ken Eriksen, the head coach of @USFSoftball — CONGRATULATIONS !!



Previous Story: https://t.co/MGw7f6Dc3i — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) April 30, 2021

If that milestone is not magnificent enough for you, that 1,000 win arrived in the form of a no-hitter.

Bulls pitcher Georgina Corrick threw her second no-hitter of the season and her fourth no-hitter of her college career to help Eriksen reach the millennium mark.

How about 1,000 & a No-Hitter!!! @georgecorrick closes out her second No-Hitter of the year and the 4th on her career as Ken Eriksen gets his 1,000th career win in a 5-0 shutout of ECU.#HornsUp🤘 pic.twitter.com/sl7GyBQXT5 — USF Softball (@USFSoftball) April 30, 2021

