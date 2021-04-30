No-hitter helps USF head softball coach reach 1,000th win

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – He did it.
Ken Eriksen, the head coach of the softball team at the University of South Florida, recorded his 1,000th win on Friday afternoon when the Bulls defeated East Carolina University by a score of 5-0.
If that milestone is not magnificent enough for you, that 1,000 win arrived in the form of a no-hitter.
Bulls pitcher Georgina Corrick threw her second no-hitter of the season and her fourth no-hitter of her college career to help Eriksen reach the millennium mark.
News Channel 8 will be interviewing Eriksen shortly so you count on us to update this story.