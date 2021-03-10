No. 20 South Florida women heading to AAC tournament final

South Florida center Beatriz Jordao (31) grabs a rebound between Tulane forward Krystal Freeman, left, and forward Anijah Grant, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round of the American Athletic Conference women’s tournament Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Elisa Pinzan made six free throws in the final 23 seconds and 20th-ranked South Florida went 8 for 8 from the line in the last minute to hold off fourth-seeded Tulane in the semifinals of the AAC tournament.

Maria Alvarez had three of her four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, the last with 1:50 to play that put the Bulls on top 43-41.

Sydni Harvey’s two free throws at 53.4 pushed the USF lead to three. Following a Green Wave miss, Pinzan took over to keep the lead at two possessions.

Pinzan, Alvarez and Harvey all had 12 points for South Florida. AAC freshman of the year JerKaila Jordan scored 22 points to lead Tulane.