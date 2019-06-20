Nikita Kucherov wins Hart Trophy

TAMPA (WFLA) – No surprise! Tampa Bay Lightning winger Nikita Kucherov has won the Hart Trophy as the league’s MVP.

Kucherov, who turned 26 on Monday, had already won the Art Ross Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award with an NHL-best 128 points, finishing with a career-best 41 goals and 87 assists.

Kucherov received 164 out of a possible 171 first-place votes.

Kucherov is the second Tampa Bay Lightning player to win NHL MVP, the first since Martin St. Louis.