Nike drops Antonio Brown amid rape accusations

New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown puts on his shoe during an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BOSTON (WFLA/CNN) – Nike has canceled its endorsement deal with football player Antonio Brown after rape accusations that surfaced in a lawsuit recently.

Nike announced Thursday they had dropped the New England Patriots wide receiver. In the announcement, the company said, “Antonio Brown is not a Nike athlete.”

A lawsuit filed last week in South Florida accuses the wide receiver of sexually assaulting his former personal trainer. Brown has denied the allegations.

Just days after news of the lawsuit broke, Brown made his debut with the Patriots. The defending Super Bowl champion team signed Brown the same day the 31-year-old was released by the Oakland Raiders following a tumultuous preseason.

LATEST HEADLINES: