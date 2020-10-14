Nick Saban diagnosed with COVID-19

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – NOVEMBER 09: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts before the game against the LSU Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The University of Alabama has announced head coach Nick Saban has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

The school announced in a statement that both Saban and Alabama Athletic Director Greg Byrne tested positive and are currently self-isolating.

Saban in a statement said Steve Sarkisian will oversee prepartions for the team while Saban recovers.

The news comes following the announcement that the Southeastern Conference has postponed Saturday’s game between No. 10 Florida and defending national champion LSU a day after the Gators had 19 players test positive for COVID-19.

No. 2 Alabama is scheduled to take on No. 3 Georgia on Saturday at 4 p.m.

