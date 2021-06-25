Montreal Canadiens fans tear-gassed after team wins to advance to Stanley Cup Final

MONTREAL, Quebec, Canada (WFLA/NBC) – If the Tampa Bay Lightning win Game 7 on Friday to advance to the Stanley Cup Final against the Montreal Canadiens, how do you think Lightning fans will celebrate that victory?

Will they be as rowdy as the Canadiens fans featured in this video?

Those fans swarmed the streets when the Canadiens defeated the Vegas Golden Knights in overtime Thursday evening to advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 1993.

The police pulled out the tear gas in an effort to control the crowd and ended up arresting 15 people. According to police, they began firing the tear gas when some fans started shooting fireworks at officers and vandalizing vehicles.

One fan told the Toronto Star that being tear-gassed without warning took some of the joy out of the celebration.

The first game of the Stanley Cup Final is scheduled for Monday, June 28, in either Tampa or Uniondale.