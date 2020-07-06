NHL, union reach tentative return-to-play deal

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) before an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

NEW YORK (WFLA) – The National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players’ Association have reached a tentative agreement on returning to play.

In the tentative agreement, the parties announced July 13 would be the start of formal training camps.

On July 26, players would travel to their respective hub cities of Edmonton or Toronto.

The NHL and NHLPA said Aug. 1 will see the start of qualifying rounds.

The tentative agreement is now subject to approval by the NHL’s Board of Governors, as well as the NHLPA’s executive board, followed by the full NHLPA membership.

“The respective review and approval processes will take place over the next few days and there will be no further comment until those processes are completed,” a press release states.