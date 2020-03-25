NHL postpones draft, awards ceremony

(AP) – The National Hockey League has postponed its scouting combine, awards ceremony and draft that were scheduled for June.
With the NHL season on pause since March 12, the postponement of these events did not come as a surprise. The league is still working on scenarios of what hockey would look like if it is able to resume this season.
The NHL did not provide new dates for the events.
LATEST STORIES:
- Tampa Bay mother sick, self-quarantining, still can’t get COVID-19 test
- Storm Team 8 Forecast: Slim Rain Chances Through The End Of The Week
- Coronavirus in Florida: Dems, GOP split on how state should respond
- Congress posed to pass coronavirus relief bill
- Senate expected to sign off on $2T coronavirus relief bill