NFLPA investigating Urban Meyer’s comments on vaccine status

Sports

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer walks off the field after an NFL preseason football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. The Saints won 23-21. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

The NFL Players Association has launched an investigation following Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer’s admission that vaccination status factored into the team’s roster decisions.

NFLPA spokesman George Atallah confirmed the union’s action in an email to The Associated Press on Tuesday night, hours after Meyer told reporters: “Everyone was considered. That was part of the production, let’s start talking about this and also, ‘Is he vaccinated or not?’ Can I say that that was a decision-maker? It was certainly in consideration.”

The NFL hasn’t mandated COVID-19 vaccines but has incorporated strict protocols for players who aren’t fully vaccinated.

