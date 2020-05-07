NFL to release season schedules Thursday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The National Football League will release the 2020 schedules for all 32 teams Thursday night.

The 2020 NFL schedule will be unveiled at 8 p.m. on Thursday on the NFL Network, online and on their app.

It’s an exciting moment for fans as it serves as a glimmer of hope for the return of the NFL season. Bucs fans are particularly excited because many are waiting to see Superbowl Champion Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski hit the field. The schedule will let fans know when they can fill seats at Raymond James Stadium, which is something Bucs offensive tackle Donovan Smith is looking forward to.

“It’s always good to see the schedule because it gives you something to look forward to,” Smith said. “These are the times now to figure out who all is coming to what game and figuring it out with your families and stuff.”

The Superbowl will be played in Tampa at Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs are hoping to make history by hosting and playing in the championship game.

It is still unclear when professional football will resume. ESPN reports that the NFL has told all 32 teams to have protocols in place by May 15 in anticipation of reopening team facilities. Check back for updates on the status of that.

News Channel 8 is your official Bucs station. For more Bucs coverage, click here.

LATEST STORIES: