NFL returns social justice helmet decals, end zone stencils

FILE – In this Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, Philadelphia Eagles Jalen Hurts wears a Black Lives Matter decal on the back of his helmet during the team’s NFL football game against the Washington Football Team in Philadelphia. NFL players can wear social justice messages on their helmets again this season and “It Takes All of Us” and “End Racism” will be stenciled in end zones for the second straight year as part of the league’s Inspire Change platform. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz, File)

NFL players can wear social justice messages on their helmets again this season and “It Takes All of Us” and “End Racism” will be stenciled in end zones for the second straight year as part of the league’s Inspire Change platform.

The NFL will also bring back the “Say Their Stories” initiative and for the first time each team will highlight its social justice work during a regular-season home game in Weeks 17 and 18.

The league also worked with New Era and the Players Coalition to offer an Inspire Change knit hat that can be worn on the sideline during Weeks 17 and 18.

