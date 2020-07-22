NFL requiring fans to wear face coverings this season

FILE – In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, The NFL logo NFL is on the goal post at Heinz Field before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills in Pittsburgh. Disabled Sports USA, with funding from the NFL and the Bob Woodruff Foundation, plans to launch a league in the fall. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) — The National Football League announced Wednesday that it will be mandatory for fans to wear face coverings at all games this season.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL public relations representative Brian McCarthy, all NFL stadiums will require fans wear face masks.

Fans at NFL games this season now will be required to wear face coverings, per @nflPRguy. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 22, 2020

The NFL has not taken a league-wide stance on stadium capacity, but a few teams have stated they will only fill up their stadiums to a certain percentage.

The NFL Players Association agreed Tuesday to the league’s plan to drop all preseason games for the 2020 season.

The season is scheduled to kick off in 50 days.

