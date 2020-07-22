NFL requiring fans to wear face coverings this season

TAMPA (WFLA) — The National Football League announced Wednesday that it will be mandatory for fans to wear face coverings at all games this season.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL public relations representative Brian McCarthy, all NFL stadiums will require fans wear face masks.
The NFL has not taken a league-wide stance on stadium capacity, but a few teams have stated they will only fill up their stadiums to a certain percentage.
The NFL Players Association agreed Tuesday to the league’s plan to drop all preseason games for the 2020 season.
The season is scheduled to kick off in 50 days.
