NFL mandate eliminates Bucs and Jags joint preseason practices

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – While the start of the 2020 NFL season has not been delayed at this point in time, it appears the league is altering a handful of other items on the docket.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had plans to host joint practices with the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of their preseason game at Raymond James Stadium on August 22. However, according to multiple reports, the league told every team they must hold their training camp activities at their own practice facilities.

The decision eliminates the possibility of joint practices. It also eliminates the added exposure for the players and the team personnel as concerns surrounding the spread of the coronavirus continues to swirl through every sports league.

The players, unless they are undergoing some sort of treatment, are still not allowed to return to the team facilities and it is unclear if they will be permitted to enter the facilities before the official start of training camp in July.

