NFL makes history with all-Black officiating crew for MNF

NFL referee Jerome Boger (23) wears his mask during an NFL football game between Green Bay Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — An all-Black officiating crew worked an NFL game for the first time in league history when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.

Referee Jerome Boger led the crew, which also included umpire Barry Anderson, down judge Julian Mapp, line judge Carl Johnson, side judge Dale Shaw, field judge Anthony Jeffries and back judge Greg Steed. Five members of the crew work together regularly.

With Johnson and Steed joined the group for Monday night’s matchup between NFC playoff contenders.

The first Black official in any major sport was Burl Toler, hired by the NFL in 1965.

