NFL Hall of Fame head coach Don Shula dies at age 90

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula is greeted on the field by former players during half time at an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The 1972 undefeated team was celebrated on the field. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

TAMPA (WFLA) — Don Shula, the NFL’s winningest head coach, has passed away at age 90, according to the Miami Dolphins.

Shula was the head coach of the Miami Dolphins from 1970-1995. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1997.

The Dolphins released the following statement:

“Don Shula was a patriarch of the Miami Dolphins for 50 years. He brought the winning edge to our franchise and put the Dolphins and the city of Miami in the national sports scene. Our deepest thoughts and prayers go out to Mary Anne along with his children Dave, Donna, Sharon, Anne and Mike.”

Shula owns the NFL record for most career wins as a head coach at 347.

