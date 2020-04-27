NFL draft averages record 8.4M viewers across 3 days

(CNN) – Football fans showed up for the NFL draft!

The opening night of this year’s virtual draft drew an average of 15.6 million viewers across its broadcasters, including ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

That’s a new record for the event.

The previous high was in 2014 with 12.4 million viewers.

It isn’t surprising this year brought in huge TV numbers, millions of people are stuck at home and starved for sports content. Live sports were delayed or suspended last month because of the coronavirus outbreak.

