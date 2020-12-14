NFL commissioner states number of fans at Super Bowl LV remains unclear

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, left, talks to unidentified people in a suite during the second half of an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – If you thought you spotted NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in the stands at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, you would be correct.

“I had a fun day in Tampa yesterday for the Vikings and Buccaneers game,” said Goodell in a conference call on Monday. “It was a spectacular afternoon and the fans were spectacular.”

Goodell sat with fans for about one quarter and proceeded to visit other parts of the stadium.

“I was moving around quite a bit yesterday,” he said. “There is no question Raymond James Stadium is going to be ready for the game.”

That game, Super Bowl LV, will have fans in attendance but, at this point in time, the exact number of fans is still unclear.

“I think the way we are approaching that,” explained Goodell, “Taking that on a day by day basis because, obviously, the safety of our fans and the community is number one. We are going to try to bring as many fans as we can safely do. I am not sure there is a specific number we are confident saying this is what it will be.”

The plan seems to be changing constantly in an effort to follow the latest COVID-19 protocols.

“We have to be prepared to adapt and evolve,” said Goodell.

The commissioner added those protocols could affect when the teams travel into town.

“It could push the arrival of the teams,” he said. “We are going to do whatever we think is going to keep our personnel safe. Obviously, as we get closer, we will make those determinations.”

When Goodell was asked about coronavirus vaccines, he stated he expects them to go to the people working in the medical field.

“We are not planning on any of our personnel being vaccinated at the time of the Super Bowl,” said Goodell.

Super Bowl LV is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 7.