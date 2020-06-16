NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell encourages teams to sign Colin Kaepernick

TAMPA (CNN) – Colin Kaepernick could be on his way back to playing professional football.

Kaepernick has not played for an NFL team since the 2016 season when he began kneeling during the national anthem to protest social injustice and police brutality.

Last week, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a video posted to the NFL’s social media that the league should have listened earlier to players’ racism concerns.

He didn’t mention Kaepernick by name at the time, but on ESPN Monday night Goodell encouraged teams to sign Kaepernick and said he would support it.

“If his efforts are not on the field but continuing to work in this space, we welcome him to that table …To guide us and help us make better decisions,” Goodell said.