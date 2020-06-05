NFL Commissioner Goodell encourages players to ‘peacefully protest,’ admits ‘we were wrong’

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a news conference, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Miami, the day after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

(WBTW) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell issued a statement Friday condemning racism and admitting that the league was wrong in how it has handled players’ protests of police brutality.

In the video, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell offered his condolences to the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and all families who have endured police brutality.

“We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of black people,” Goodell said. “We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest.”

Goodell said he and the league are listening and wants to be part of the much needed change in the country.

Goodell said he will be reaching out to players who raised their voices to figure out a way to go forward for “a better and more united NFL family.”

Watch the full video statement in the NFL’s tweet: